Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $380,485.76 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 21,968 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $380,485.76. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 40,805 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $714,087.50.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $169,700.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $12.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.11. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $209,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $1,314,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.