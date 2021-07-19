Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.11.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

TRMB traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 79,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,169. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Trimble by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Trimble by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

