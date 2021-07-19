Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

TSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $51.60 on Monday. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $191,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leener Pierre-Marie De sold 9,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $607,035.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,915 shares of company stock worth $1,674,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 46,856 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

