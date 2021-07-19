Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.22. 1,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 987,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 197,923 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 808,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 297,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

