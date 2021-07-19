TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $18.04 million and $1.49 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00047593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013233 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.07 or 0.00773948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

