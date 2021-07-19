Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.24. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

