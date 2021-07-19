Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires 10,565 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 0.8% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 122,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 37,411 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,886,000 after buying an additional 95,216 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $134.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.19. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

