Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 55,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ball by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Ball by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after acquiring an additional 432,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Ball by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Ball stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

