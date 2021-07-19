Twinbeech Capital LP Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 532.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for 1.1% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $616.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $598.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.83 and a 1-year high of $653.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.20.

In other news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald acquired 6,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $54,420.00. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

