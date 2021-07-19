Twinbeech Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Twinbeech Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $69.91 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

In other Fortive news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,433,287 shares of company stock worth $103,485,759 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

