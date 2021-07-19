Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BIO opened at $674.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.44. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $472.84 and a 12-month high of $689.00.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.
Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.