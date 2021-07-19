Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $674.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.44. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $472.84 and a 12-month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

