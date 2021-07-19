Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $4.04 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,974,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,846 shares of company stock worth $16,217,772. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $388.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.15 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $403.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.58.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

