Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $2.70 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. FMR LLC raised its position in Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discovery by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Discovery by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 25,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

