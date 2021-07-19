Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $7.01 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $35,488,018. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $387.12 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $383.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

