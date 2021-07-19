Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Major Shareholder Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) major shareholder Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $66.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Twitter by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Twitter by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

