Typhoon Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,818.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0765 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $680,971.05 and $8,818.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00037412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00098838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00148870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,862.32 or 1.00181902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

