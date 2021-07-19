UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 277 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hub Group worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after buying an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $18,854,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 444,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 134,963 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

HUBG opened at $64.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.