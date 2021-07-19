UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 8,217 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MacroGenics worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 391.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 87,893 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX opened at $24.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.03. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.27.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

