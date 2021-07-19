UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,642 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of TriMas worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in TriMas by 22.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in TriMas during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

TRS stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $36.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.