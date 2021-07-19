UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,668 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nikola by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.41. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

