UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after purchasing an additional 218,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 54,299 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5,495.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVA opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

