UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Palomar by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Palomar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Palomar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 33.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $466,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $43,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,199. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 176.93 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.