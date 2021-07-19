UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,432 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,115.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock worth $2,410,373. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

GTN stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

