UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 148,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

