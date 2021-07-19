UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ OMP opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.75. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.14%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

