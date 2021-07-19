UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CureVac were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 12.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVAC. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $50.26 on Monday. CureVac has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and a PE ratio of -44.88.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

