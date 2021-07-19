UBS Group AG Has $353,000 Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Marcus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $6,308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 30.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get The Marcus alerts:

NYSE MCS opened at $16.45 on Monday. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $516.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.