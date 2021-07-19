UBS Group AG Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $718,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.03 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $100.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02.

