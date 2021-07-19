UBS Group AG Has $388,000 Stake in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,788 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of Westwater Resources worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Westwater Resources by 710.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180,223 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWR opened at $4.09 on Monday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

