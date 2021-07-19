UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after buying an additional 1,053,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $731.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRP. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

