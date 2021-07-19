UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 197.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of CBTX worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBTX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CBTX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CBTX by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CBTX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CBTX by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBTX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $28.25 on Monday. CBTX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $694.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.45.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.