UBS Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €100.30 Price Target

UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PUM. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.16 ($117.84).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €101.40 ($119.29) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80. Puma has a 1-year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 1-year high of €104.85 ($123.35).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

