UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAESY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BAE Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BAESY opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,007,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

