Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $84.74 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.81.

Shares of RARE opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.26. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 2,906,093 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $395,780,805.67. Insiders sold a total of 2,939,707 shares of company stock valued at $399,376,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 152,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,990 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

