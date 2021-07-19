UniMex Network (UMX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $72,530.00

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $72,530.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniMex Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00099763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00146354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,869.04 or 1.00130862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,011,350 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniMex Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniMex Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.