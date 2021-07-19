United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Boosted by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.15 on Monday, reaching $207.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,288. The firm has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

