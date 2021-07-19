UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $149,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $11.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $407.72. The company had a trading volume of 156,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,375. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.98. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $384.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,301 shares of company stock worth $6,091,573. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

