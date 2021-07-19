Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by General Equity Holdings LP

General Equity Holdings LP decreased its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 358,373 shares during the quarter. Upland Software makes up 10.7% of General Equity Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. General Equity Holdings LP owned 1.27% of Upland Software worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

