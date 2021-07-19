US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Newbrook Capital Advisors LP

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 967,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473,521 shares during the period. US Foods makes up 2.5% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $36,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in US Foods by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,843 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 118,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,813. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 496.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

