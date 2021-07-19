USDJ Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.85 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00037412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00098838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00148870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,862.32 or 1.00181902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.