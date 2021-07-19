Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.39. Uxin shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 9,962 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $961.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.
Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.