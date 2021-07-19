Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.39. Uxin shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 9,962 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $961.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Uxin by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 879,766 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uxin by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 576,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 376,080 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uxin by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 461,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 311,727 shares during the period. 20.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

