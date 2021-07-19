Valley Forge Capital Management LP Has $214.97 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,181 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 10.2% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valley Forge Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Visa worth $214,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $244.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.60. The firm has a market cap of $476.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

In other Visa news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.