Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Update

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Value Line by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 125,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Value Line by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Value Line by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $303.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of -0.02. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.01.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

