Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Insider Melissa Young Sells 55,000 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) insider Melissa Young sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $1,172,050.00.
Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VNDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
