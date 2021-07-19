Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Insider Melissa Young Sells 55,000 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) insider Melissa Young sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $1,172,050.00.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after acquiring an additional 218,673 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.