Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.