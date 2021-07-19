VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

VAT Group stock opened at $270.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.42. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $270.42 and a 52 week high of $270.42.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

