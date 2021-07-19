VAULT Hits One Day Volume of $1,126.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $1,126.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00012018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00098544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00147642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,655.20 or 0.99973957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 424,788 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

