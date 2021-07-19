Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $59.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -238.48, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 54,228 shares of company stock worth $3,038,395 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

