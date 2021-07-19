Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Shares Up 3.5%

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.39. 16,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 582,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,957 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 7.4% during the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 592.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 163,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Veoneer Company Profile (NYSE:VNE)
Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).
