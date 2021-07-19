Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Shares Up 3.5%

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.39. 16,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 582,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,957 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 7.4% during the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 592.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 163,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

