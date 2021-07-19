Veritable L.P. Acquires Shares of 5,401 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 408,518 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,747 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

